CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Trading Up 11.7%

Shares of CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL) were up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.44 and last traded at C$1.43. Approximately 106,216 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 138,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.28.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.76. The stock has a market cap of C$478.28 million and a PE ratio of -49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Analysts expect that CGX Energy Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Tralisa Maraj sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total transaction of C$127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,577.

CGX Energy Company Profile (CVE:OYL)

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum agreements and petroleum prospecting licenses, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks that cover an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

