ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) CAO Antoine Marcos Sells 48,345 Shares of Stock

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.71. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.41 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). ChampionX had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $818.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CHX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. COKER & PALMER raised shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 22,940.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter worth $74,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 5.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

