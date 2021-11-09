Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 12,743 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,743 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $26,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 94,784.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,105,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,242 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 56.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 699,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,745,000 after purchasing an additional 251,678 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter worth approximately $18,778,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Glaukos by 1,159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after buying an additional 184,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Glaukos by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,810,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $408,037,000 after buying an additional 150,310 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GKOS stock opened at $53.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.23 and a beta of 1.66. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average of $62.98.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.73 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair lowered Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

