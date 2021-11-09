Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,515,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,529 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $28,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 17.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 373.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the second quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the first quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average of $17.92.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -571.41%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNL. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.