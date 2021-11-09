Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $26.37 Million Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,197,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,765 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.27% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $26,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,747,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,966,000 after buying an additional 898,767 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,554,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,649,000 after buying an additional 468,608 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,913,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,958,000 after buying an additional 264,364 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 12,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,489,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,879,000 after buying an additional 778,619 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ESRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of ESRT opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -209.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

