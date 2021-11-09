Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $27.82 Million Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,702 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.78% of M.D.C. worth $27,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in M.D.C. by 1,955.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in M.D.C. by 73.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in M.D.C. by 869.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDC shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 5.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.28. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.37 and a 52-week high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 20.95%.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 6,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $325,341.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $120,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

