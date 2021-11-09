Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 15,807 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,807 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.19% of Hub Group worth $27,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter worth $87,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Hub Group during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 33.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3,516.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group stock opened at $83.57 on Tuesday. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.91 and a twelve month high of $86.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUBG. Barclays boosted their target price on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.58.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

