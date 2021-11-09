Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 303,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $27,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,982,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after buying an additional 28,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 328,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,700,000 after buying an additional 67,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

NSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair began coverage on Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Insperity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.90.

NSP stock opened at $121.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.24 and a 12-month high of $129.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.20.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Insperity’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.85%.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 7,357 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $951,407.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 31,785 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $3,708,038.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,129 shares of company stock worth $13,377,886 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

