Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $26,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,883,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,823,000 after buying an additional 37,706 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,075,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 10,022.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,072,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,013,000 after purchasing an additional 41,808 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 93,848.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 456,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,511,000 after purchasing an additional 456,104 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $200.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.35 and a 1 year high of $206.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.87.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.09 by $0.53. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 33.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.44%.

GPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.40.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

