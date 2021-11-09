Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Receives “Hold” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Chegg from $95.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.06.

CHGG opened at $30.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -512.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Chegg has a twelve month low of $30.37 and a twelve month high of $115.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.51.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in Chegg by 564.7% during the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 72,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after buying an additional 61,314 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Chegg by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Chegg by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 158,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,209,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 199,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

