Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$11.55 price objective (down previously from C$15.00) on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $12.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $12.26.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust owns, manages, and develops retail and commercial real estate. The firm’s portfolio includes supermarket-and-drug store-anchored shopping centers; and stand-alone supermarkets and drug stores. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Office.

