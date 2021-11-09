Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Price Target Raised to C$15.50 at CIBC

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PPRQF. Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$11.55 price objective (down from C$15.00) on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of PPRQF opened at $12.19 on Friday. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $12.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.77.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust owns, manages, and develops retail and commercial real estate. The firm’s portfolio includes supermarket-and-drug store-anchored shopping centers; and stand-alone supermarkets and drug stores. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Office.

