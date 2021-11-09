Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CHUY. TheStreet lowered shares of Chuy’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chuy’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.23. Chuy’s has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $665.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 2.03.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,952,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 307,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,607,000 after purchasing an additional 115,063 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 162.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 113,338 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 1,580.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 112,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 175,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 95,698 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

