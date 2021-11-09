Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company offers menu which includes appetizers, soups and salads, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. It operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Get Chuy's alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHUY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens upped their price objective on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

CHUY stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,799. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $665.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.23.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.04 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,952,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Chuy’s by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 307,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,607,000 after acquiring an additional 115,063 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Chuy’s by 162.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after acquiring an additional 113,338 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Chuy’s by 1,580.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 112,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Chuy’s by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 175,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 95,698 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chuy’s

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

See Also: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chuy’s (CHUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.