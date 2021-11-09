CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.40

Shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.40 and last traded at $24.09, with a volume of 1143 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.93.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC upped their price target on CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CI Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.67.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.30 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CI Financial Corp will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIXX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 122.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,614,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,187 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 706.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 515.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,971,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,621 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 130.2% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,300 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial during the first quarter valued at $20,945,000. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI Financial Company Profile (NYSE:CIXX)

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

