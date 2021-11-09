CIBC Increases TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$31.00

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.33.

T opened at C$29.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.90. TELUS has a one year low of C$23.76 and a one year high of C$29.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

