CIBC Lowers Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Price Target to C$10.00

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enerflex from C$9.25 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

OTCMKTS ENRFF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $7.05. 672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.74.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

