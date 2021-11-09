Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock Position Decreased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,513 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.23% of Ciena worth $19,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ciena by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.18.

CIEN stock opened at $60.16 on Tuesday. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $41.63 and a 12 month high of $61.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $159,311.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $107,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,669 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,989. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

