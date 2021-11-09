Cigna Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $20.39 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) – Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Cigna in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the health services provider will earn $20.39 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $20.33. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $22.43 EPS.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.90.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $218.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87. Cigna has a one year low of $190.88 and a one year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 16.81%.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

