Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cinemark in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $434.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.65 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 70.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CNK. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cinemark in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.64.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average of $19.50. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $27.84.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

