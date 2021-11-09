Cineplex (CGX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.35) per share for the quarter.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.26) by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$64.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$71.55 million.

Shares of Cineplex stock opened at C$15.18 on Tuesday. Cineplex has a 12-month low of C$6.26 and a 12-month high of C$16.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The stock has a market cap of C$961.53 million and a PE ratio of -1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.90.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CGX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector peform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cineplex in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. CIBC raised shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cineplex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.44.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

