Cineplex (CGX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.35) per share for the quarter.
Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.26) by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$64.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$71.55 million.
Shares of Cineplex stock opened at C$15.18 on Tuesday. Cineplex has a 12-month low of C$6.26 and a 12-month high of C$16.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The stock has a market cap of C$961.53 million and a PE ratio of -1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.90.
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
