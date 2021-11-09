CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.57. CIRCOR International posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 12.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $190.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

CIR stock opened at $35.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.56 million, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.43. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $43.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIR. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 104,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in CIRCOR International in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

