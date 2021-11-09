Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $22.17 Million Investment in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,738,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,170,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 8.29% of Vera Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $611,000. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

VERA opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.02. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $33.45.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. Equities analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

