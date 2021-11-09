Citigroup Begins Coverage on TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

TIXT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. TD Securities assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.36.

Shares of TIXT opened at $35.55 on Monday. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day moving average of $32.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,203,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,220,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,243,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,147,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 609.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,595,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

