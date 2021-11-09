Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) versus CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) Financial Comparison

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) and CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Clarivate alerts:

This table compares Clarivate and CrowdGather’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarivate -4.31% 4.42% 2.51% CrowdGather N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Clarivate and CrowdGather, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarivate 0 0 5 0 3.00 CrowdGather 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clarivate currently has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.76%. Given Clarivate’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Clarivate is more favorable than CrowdGather.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.5% of Clarivate shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Clarivate shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.4% of CrowdGather shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clarivate and CrowdGather’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarivate $1.25 billion 12.19 -$311.87 million ($0.16) -149.31 CrowdGather N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CrowdGather has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clarivate.

Risk & Volatility

Clarivate has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CrowdGather has a beta of -3, suggesting that its stock price is 400% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clarivate beats CrowdGather on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London.

CrowdGather Company Profile

CrowdGather, Inc. is a social networking, Internet company, that specializes in developing and hosting forum based websites and provides targeted advertising and marketing services for online customers. It also develops, markets, and operates online social games as live services played over the Internet and on social networking sites and mobile platforms. The company was founded on April 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.