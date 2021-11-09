Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 30,000 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned 0.08% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000.

NYSEARCA:JMST traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.02. 12,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,634. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.98 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.07.

