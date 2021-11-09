Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,039 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.4% in the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in CVS Health by 12.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.26.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.42. 25,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,030,743. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $65.18 and a 12-month high of $96.57. The firm has a market cap of $123.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.