Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 261,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,505 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $28,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $5,268,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $2,050,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,234. The stock has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.34%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.