Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Invests $93,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,737,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,910,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 236,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,982,000 after purchasing an additional 64,755 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 833,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,617,000 after purchasing an additional 54,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 207,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,229,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VBK traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $305.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,558. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $230.71 and a 1-year high of $306.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $290.78 and its 200 day moving average is $284.80.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.