Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 879.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000.

NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $64.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,093. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $53.62 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.26.

