ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund (NYSE:CTR) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.38

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.38 and traded as high as $27.20. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund shares last traded at $26.85, with a volume of 26,199 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.38.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 21.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 47.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 164.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 26,619 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 5.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile (NYSE:CTR)

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.