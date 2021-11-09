Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 172.83% and a negative net margin of 540.08%. On average, analysts expect Clearside Biomedical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CLSD opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.54 million, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.73. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73.

In related news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $701,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,920,705.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 321,488 shares of company stock worth $2,227,836. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy.

