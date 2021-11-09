Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Shares Bought by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,690 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 57.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 633,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 231,263 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Cloudera during the second quarter worth approximately $2,236,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 1,276.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,131,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,663,000 after buying an additional 2,903,791 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 866.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,330,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,957,000 after buying an additional 2,089,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cloudera during the second quarter worth approximately $1,797,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Cloudera news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $227,990.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jim Frankola sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $4,779,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,203,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,174,319.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 424,447 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,399. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLDR opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 1.11. Cloudera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.95.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.86 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudera Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

