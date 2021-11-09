Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.99. Coherus BioSciences has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

In related news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell sold 3,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $58,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Healy sold 100,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $1,808,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,733 shares of company stock worth $6,479,172 over the last three months. 12.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CHRS. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.