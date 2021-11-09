Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Position Increased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $12,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $77.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

