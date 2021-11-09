Colony Group LLC Has $37.37 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Colony Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $37,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $303.29. The stock had a trading volume of 24,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,450. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $286.81. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $219.46 and a fifty-two week high of $306.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.