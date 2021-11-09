Colony Group LLC Sells 21,992 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 21,992 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $17,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Baxter International by 90,079.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 61,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 61,254 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Baxter International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,528,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,560,000 after purchasing an additional 83,184 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,713,000. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of BAX traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $78.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.73. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $88.32.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

BAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.42.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.