Colony Group LLC Sells 34,085 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Colony Group LLC reduced its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,085 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $22,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,101 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,815,000 after acquiring an additional 983,352 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 62.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,144,000 after purchasing an additional 945,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,683,530,000 after purchasing an additional 902,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.73.

Shares of COF stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.26. The company had a trading volume of 13,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,782. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.64. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $82.53 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

