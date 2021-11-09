Colony Group LLC Sells 6,168 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Colony Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,168 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $25,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 161.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 130,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after acquiring an additional 80,679 shares during the period.

IVW stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.02. The company had a trading volume of 63,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,828. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $59.37 and a 12 month high of $82.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.00.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

