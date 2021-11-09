Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to report earnings of $1.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80. Columbia Sportswear posted earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COLM. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.60.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $104.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $77.08 and a 12 month high of $114.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In other news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,826,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 572,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,285,000 after acquiring an additional 295,892 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 907.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 225,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,222,000 after acquiring an additional 203,493 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,037,000 after acquiring an additional 195,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,939,000 after acquiring an additional 142,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

