Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €7.10 ($8.35) price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of €6.60 ($7.76).

CRZBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €6.00 ($7.06) to €6.50 ($7.65) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Commerzbank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Commerzbank from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.66.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRZBY opened at $7.95 on Monday. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $8.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 15.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350,566 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.19% of Commerzbank worth $16,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

