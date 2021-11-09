Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 24.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

CHCT opened at $47.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 56.31, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.52. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 205.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 441,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,946,000 after buying an additional 285,007 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 855,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,461,000 after buying an additional 232,299 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,784,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 469.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 199,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 63.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,765,000 after purchasing an additional 141,526 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

