Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €53.86 ($63.37).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of SGO stock opened at €61.60 ($72.47) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €60.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is €58.52. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a one year low of €42.05 ($49.47) and a one year high of €52.40 ($61.65).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

