Comparing APA (NASDAQ:APA) & Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST)

APA (NASDAQ:APA) and Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

APA has a beta of 4.76, meaning that its share price is 376% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hempstract has a beta of -8.58, meaning that its share price is 958% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares APA and Hempstract’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets APA 8.91% -393.47% 7.32% Hempstract N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.8% of APA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of APA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Hempstract shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares APA and Hempstract’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio APA $4.44 billion 2.61 -$4.86 billion $1.50 20.44 Hempstract N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hempstract has lower revenue, but higher earnings than APA.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for APA and Hempstract, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score APA 0 7 9 1 2.65 Hempstract 0 0 0 0 N/A

APA presently has a consensus target price of $31.89, indicating a potential upside of 4.02%. Given APA’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe APA is more favorable than Hempstract.

Summary

APA beats Hempstract on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Hempstract Company Profile

Hempstract, Inc. produces CDB and hemp products. Its products include CBD isolate and distillate oil, nutritional whole plant extract for topicals, lotions, bath bombs, and pills and pet. The company was founded on February 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

