Comparing Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) & Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) and Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Bio-Techne and Denali Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne 0 2 7 0 2.78 Denali Therapeutics 0 0 9 0 3.00

Bio-Techne presently has a consensus target price of $460.89, suggesting a potential downside of 8.99%. Denali Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $88.78, suggesting a potential upside of 64.10%. Given Denali Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Denali Therapeutics is more favorable than Bio-Techne.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.3% of Bio-Techne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of Denali Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Bio-Techne shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Denali Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bio-Techne and Denali Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne $931.03 million 21.26 $140.41 million $5.73 88.38 Denali Therapeutics $335.66 million 19.68 $71.14 million $0.14 386.46

Bio-Techne has higher revenue and earnings than Denali Therapeutics. Bio-Techne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Denali Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Bio-Techne has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denali Therapeutics has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bio-Techne and Denali Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne 17.94% 15.86% 11.50% Denali Therapeutics 8.38% 2.72% 1.93%

Summary

Bio-Techne beats Denali Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies. This segment also includes protein analysis solutions that offer researchers efficient and streamlined options for automated western blot and multiplexed ELISA workflow. The Diagnostics &Genomics segment develops and manufactures diagnostic products, including FDA-regulated controls, calibrators, blood gas and clinical chemistry controls and other reagents for OEM and clinical customers, as well as a portfolio of clinical molecular diagnostic oncology assays, including the ExoDx Prostate(IntelliScore) test (EPI) for prostate cancer diagnosis. This segment also manufactures and sells advanced tissue-based in-situ hybridization assays (ISH) for research and clinical use.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

