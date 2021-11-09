Comparing First National Bank Alaska (FBAK) & The Competition

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS: FBAK) is one of 319 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare First National Bank Alaska to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of First National Bank Alaska shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares First National Bank Alaska and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First National Bank Alaska $169.55 million $57.53 million 13.39 First National Bank Alaska Competitors $1.22 billion $208.71 million 14.68

First National Bank Alaska’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than First National Bank Alaska. First National Bank Alaska is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First National Bank Alaska and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National Bank Alaska 0 0 0 0 N/A First National Bank Alaska Competitors 2152 8874 7146 503 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 0.67%. Given First National Bank Alaska’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First National Bank Alaska has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

First National Bank Alaska has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National Bank Alaska’s rivals have a beta of 0.54, indicating that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First National Bank Alaska and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National Bank Alaska N/A N/A N/A First National Bank Alaska Competitors 28.51% 12.46% 1.27%

Dividends

First National Bank Alaska pays an annual dividend of $12.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. First National Bank Alaska pays out 73.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 27.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

First National Bank Alaska rivals beat First National Bank Alaska on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

About First National Bank Alaska

First National Bank Alaska engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It also offers services relating to trust banking, escrow and contract collection, bankcard, and safe deposit box facilities. The company was founded by Winfield Ervin Sr. in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.

