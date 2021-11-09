Comparing IGO (IGOI) & Its Rivals

IGO (OTCMKTS: IGOI) is one of 30 public companies in the “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare IGO to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares IGO and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IGO 7.55% N/A N/A IGO Competitors -8.36% -16.06% 0.19%

IGO has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IGO’s peers have a beta of 1.53, meaning that their average share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IGO and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IGO $62.72 million $4.43 million 5.40 IGO Competitors $1.23 billion $3.26 million 37.90

IGO’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than IGO. IGO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for IGO and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IGO 0 0 0 0 N/A IGO Competitors 221 1253 2177 65 2.56

As a group, “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 6.72%. Given IGO’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IGO has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.8% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of IGO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IGO peers beat IGO on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About IGO

iGo, Inc. engages in the provision of metallic blade products for the meat cutting, food cutting and wood cutting industries to the global market. The company was founded on May 4, 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

