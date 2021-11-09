Comparing Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) and First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI)

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) and Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.9% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of Malvern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 42.7% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Malvern Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for First Guaranty Bancshares and Malvern Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 Malvern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Guaranty Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $21.25, suggesting a potential downside of 8.41%. Given First Guaranty Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than Malvern Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Malvern Bancorp has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Guaranty Bancshares and Malvern Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Guaranty Bancshares $124.46 million 1.82 $20.32 million $2.32 10.00 Malvern Bancorp $46.88 million 2.77 $3.60 million $1.11 15.34

First Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Malvern Bancorp. First Guaranty Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Malvern Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Guaranty Bancshares and Malvern Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Guaranty Bancshares 18.04% 12.63% 0.88% Malvern Bancorp 18.94% 5.74% 0.69%

Summary

First Guaranty Bancshares beats Malvern Bancorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and originating residential and commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans, and other loans. Its principal sources of funds are deposits, repayments of loans and investment securities, maturities of investments and interest bearing deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Paoli, PA.

