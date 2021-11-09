Comparing UP Fintech (TIGR) and Its Peers

UP Fintech (NASDAQ: TIGR) is one of 53 public companies in the “Security brokers & dealers” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare UP Fintech to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares UP Fintech and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|UP Fintech
|$138.50 million
|$16.07 million
|86.39
|UP Fintech Competitors
|$6.20 billion
|$1.11 billion
|10.33
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for UP Fintech and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|UP Fintech
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2.33
|UP Fintech Competitors
|506
|2248
|2293
|70
|2.38
UP Fintech presently has a consensus target price of $23.31, indicating a potential upside of 237.29%. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies have a potential upside of 8.68%. Given UP Fintech’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe UP Fintech is more favorable than its peers.
Profitability
This table compares UP Fintech and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|UP Fintech
|5.24%
|9.95%
|0.84%
|UP Fintech Competitors
|28.49%
|15.87%
|5.92%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
15.9% of UP Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Volatility & Risk
UP Fintech has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UP Fintech’s peers have a beta of 1.62, indicating that their average stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
UP Fintech peers beat UP Fintech on 10 of the 13 factors compared.
UP Fintech Company Profile
UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.
