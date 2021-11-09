Comparing Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) & Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) and Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Viavi Solutions and Lattice Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viavi Solutions 0 2 4 0 2.67 Lattice Semiconductor 0 4 5 0 2.56

Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $19.83, suggesting a potential upside of 28.79%. Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $72.33, suggesting a potential downside of 13.56%. Given Viavi Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Viavi Solutions is more favorable than Lattice Semiconductor.

Risk & Volatility

Viavi Solutions has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lattice Semiconductor has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viavi Solutions and Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viavi Solutions $1.20 billion 2.93 $46.10 million $0.63 24.44 Lattice Semiconductor $408.12 million 27.96 $47.39 million $0.58 144.28

Lattice Semiconductor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viavi Solutions. Viavi Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lattice Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Viavi Solutions and Lattice Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viavi Solutions 3.85% 19.07% 7.85% Lattice Semiconductor 17.34% 22.26% 12.60%

Summary

Lattice Semiconductor beats Viavi Solutions on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance. The Network Enablement segment offers integrated portfolio of testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. The Service Enablement segment covers solutions and services primarily for communication service providers, and enterprises that deliver and/or operate broadband and IP networks (fixed and mobile) supporting voice, video, and data services as well as a wide range of applications. The Optical Security and Performance segment leverages its core optical coating technologies and volume manufacturing capability to design, manufacture, and sell products targeting anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, government, healthcare, and other markets. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets. The company was founded in 1983 by Samir Palnitkar and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

